LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)- A Luzerne County Council Member is weighing in on a glitch Eyewitness News first told you about Friday night concerning a special election for a state representative race in the county.

From your local election headquarters, Councilman Brian Thornton responded Saturday to a news release sent by the Luzerne County Board of Elections chair.

Denise Williams revealed Friday the Pennsylvania Department of State failed to get mail ballots to some 300 voters in the 116th district due to a processing error.

Williams stated the board is petitioning Commonwealth Court for a one-week deadline extension for just those affected voters.

In an email to Williams Saturday, Thornton stated, “Many view every election problem as the fault of our election board and our county. As unfair as that is, this current issue will once again lower our citizens’ confidence in our county’s elections.”

Thornton also said, “I don’t see an end to these issues unless the election laws of our commonwealth change. We all need to do our part with pressuring our state legislators for the changes we desperately need.”