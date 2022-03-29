WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A candlemaker located in Wilkes-Barre is using his business to come to the aid of Ukrainian refugees.

Scent-Sations CEO Bob Scocozzo says manufacturing started last week of a sweet-smelling, clean-burning, natural wax candle. Its pleasant scent, bright yellow color, and sunflower label represent the national flower of Ukraine.

More than 2,000 candles have been made with nearly half already sold.

The candle sells for $21.95 with $5 going to St. John the Baptist Byzantine Catholic Church in Wilkes-Barre.







The church is providing the money to Slovakia where people related to the church priest are providing food, shelter, and comfort to refugees fleeing Ukraine.

Candles can be ordered on their website or by calling 570-270-9010.

Reporter Mark Hiller will have more on Eyewitness News at 6 p.m.