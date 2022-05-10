EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The U.S. may be one of the wealthiest countries in the world but there’s a growing trend of financial inequality, with middle-class households feeling the most impact.
The COVID-19 pandemic played a major role in exposing the harsh financial gap as those who fell under the middle- and upper-income brackets were able to keep their jobs and/or work remotely.
At the start of the pandemic in the U.S., workers who fell under the lower-income tier found themselves unemployed or having to be out of work, even if temporarily, as their place of employment was closed.
Stacker compiled a list of the lowest-paying jobs in Scranton, Wilkes-Barre, and Hazleton, PA, using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by average annual salary with information up to date as of May 2021.
1 / 50Canva
#50. Cooks, institution and cafeteria
Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA
– Annual mean salary: $31,630
– #149 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 750
National
– Annual mean salary: $31,520
– Employment: 392,860
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($48,130)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($47,400)
— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($47,000)
2 / 50Canva
#49. Physical therapist aides
Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA
– Annual mean salary: $31,470
– #56 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 60
National
– Annual mean salary: $30,370
– Employment: 42,390
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Santa Rosa, CA ($45,060)
— Jackson, MS ($42,210)
— Urban Honolulu, HI ($40,510)
3 / 50Unsplash
#48. Floral designers
Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA
– Annual mean salary: $31,140
– #97 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 60
National
– Annual mean salary: $32,100
– Employment: 36,000
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New Haven, CT ($44,600)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($43,780)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($43,120)
4 / 50Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#46 (tie). Driver/sales workers
Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA
– Annual mean salary: $31,080
– #181 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 950
National
– Annual mean salary: $31,970
– Employment: 477,020
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Bismarck, ND ($48,560)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($46,390)
— Fargo, ND-MN ($46,360)
5 / 50ProfDEH // Wikimedia Commons
#46 (tie). Couriers and messengers
Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA
– Annual mean salary: $31,080
– #106 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 90
National
– Annual mean salary: $34,270
– Employment: 68,310
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($43,430)
— Modesto, CA ($42,550)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($42,220)
6 / 50Canva
#44 (tie). Helpers–installation, maintenance, and repair workers
Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA
– Annual mean salary: $31,040
– #223 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 80
National
– Annual mean salary: $35,090
– Employment: 88,480
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Pittsfield, MA ($58,590)
— Reno, NV ($50,700)
— Springfield, MA-CT ($50,600)
7 / 50viviandnguyen_ // Flickr
#44 (tie). Packers and packagers, hand
Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA
– Annual mean salary: $31,040
– #134 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: data not available
National
– Annual mean salary: $30,950
– Employment: 585,270
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($38,960)
— Rome, GA ($38,830)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($38,460)
8 / 50Canva
#43. Tire repairers and changers
Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA
– Annual mean salary: $30,520
– #200 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 130
National
– Annual mean salary: $32,520
– Employment: 93,180
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Urban Honolulu, HI ($44,520)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($43,520)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($43,370)
9 / 50Canva
#42. Bakers
Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA
– Annual mean salary: $30,340
– #176 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 460
National
– Annual mean salary: $32,300
– Employment: 181,800
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($41,850)
— Chattanooga, TN-GA ($41,660)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($41,160)
10 / 50Canva
#41. Orderlies
Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA
– Annual mean salary: $30,300
– #60 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 50
National
– Annual mean salary: $33,440
– Employment: 45,160
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($55,820)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($51,370)
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($49,740)
11 / 50Canva
#40. Veterinary assistants and laboratory animal caretakers
Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA
– Annual mean salary: $30,200
– #124 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 110
National
– Annual mean salary: $31,780
– Employment: 98,970
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Ames, IA ($44,000)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($43,680)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($41,920)
12 / 50Canva
#39. Pharmacy aides
Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA
– Annual mean salary: $29,950
– #98 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 90
National
– Annual mean salary: $34,560
– Employment: 43,560
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($59,160)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($57,630)
— Santa Rosa, CA ($56,450)
13 / 50CHRISTOF STACHE // Getty Images
#38. Preschool teachers, except special education
Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA
– Annual mean salary: $29,920
– #288 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 520
National
– Annual mean salary: $36,460
– Employment: 391,670
– Entry level education requirements: Associate’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($49,990)
— Ocean City, NJ ($49,720)
— Vineland-Bridgeton, NJ ($49,560)
14 / 50Unsplash
#37. Library technicians
Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA
– Annual mean salary: $29,790
– #235 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 60
National
– Annual mean salary: $39,070
– Employment: 73,000
– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Olympia-Tumwater, WA ($61,740)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($59,950)
— Napa, CA ($57,890)
15 / 50UfaBizPhoto // Shutterstock
#36. Sewing machine operators
Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA
– Annual mean salary: $29,780
– #142 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 220
National
– Annual mean salary: $30,880
– Employment: 116,220
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Appleton, WI ($43,060)
— Glens Falls, NY ($42,270)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($40,660)
16 / 50Unsplash
#35. Janitors and cleaners, except maids and housekeeping cleaners
Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA
– Annual mean salary: $29,460
– #208 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 3,530
National
– Annual mean salary: $31,860
– Employment: 2,036,680
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($42,030)
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($41,240)
— Barnstable Town, MA ($41,150)
17 / 50Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#34. Retail salespersons
Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA
– Annual mean salary: $29,410
– #242 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 5,540
National
– Annual mean salary: $31,920
– Employment: 3,693,490
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($41,150)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($41,150)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($38,790)
18 / 50Education Images // Getty Images
#33. Substitute teachers, short-term
Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA
– Annual mean salary: $29,400
– #216 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 350
National
– Annual mean salary: $38,410
– Employment: 374,620
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Prescott, AZ ($64,310)
— Appleton, WI ($63,310)
— Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL ($58,770)
19 / 50Nejron Photo // Shutterstock
#32. Cleaners of vehicles and equipment
Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA
– Annual mean salary: $29,010
– #189 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 500
National
– Annual mean salary: $30,550
– Employment: 351,960
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($40,840)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($38,980)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($38,780)
20 / 50Syda Productions // Shutterstock
#31. Medical transcriptionists
Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA
– Annual mean salary: $28,890
– #156 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 160
National
– Annual mean salary: $34,220
– Employment: 55,830
– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($51,700)
— New Haven, CT ($49,600)
— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($49,400)
21 / 50Oksana Shufrych // Shutterstock
#30. Recreation workers
Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA
– Annual mean salary: $28,820
– #238 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 370
National
– Annual mean salary: $32,020
– Employment: 264,020
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Fairbanks, AK ($50,710)
— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($45,730)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($44,200)
22 / 50Canva
#29. Meat, poultry, and fish cutters and trimmers
Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA
– Annual mean salary: $28,720
– #108 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 50
National
– Annual mean salary: $31,680
– Employment: 132,100
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI ($40,580)
— Anchorage, AK ($40,540)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($38,730)
23 / 50New Africa // Shutterstock
#28. Receptionists and information clerks
Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA
– Annual mean salary: $28,430
– #310 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,220
National
– Annual mean salary: $32,910
– Employment: 983,150
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($45,080)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($44,680)
— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($41,290)
24 / 50Canva
#27. Pressers, textile, garment, and related materials
Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA
– Annual mean salary: $28,170
– #41 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 110
National
– Annual mean salary: $28,110
– Employment: 26,910
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($39,040)
— Santa Rosa, CA ($37,370)
— Springfield, MA-CT ($36,530)
25 / 50Africa Studio // Shutterstock
#26. Shuttle drivers and chauffeurs
Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA
– Annual mean salary: $28,090
– #212 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 340
National
– Annual mean salary: $32,570
– Employment: 175,660
– Entry level education requirements: not available
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($43,740)
— Napa, CA ($42,730)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($42,000)
26 / 50Canva
#25. Automotive and watercraft service attendants
Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA
– Annual mean salary: $27,730
– #247 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 120
National
– Annual mean salary: $29,960
– Employment: 111,480
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Urban Honolulu, HI ($50,340)
— Fairbanks, AK ($41,840)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($39,120)
27 / 50Jorge Royan // Wikimedia Commons
#24. Cooks, restaurant
Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA
– Annual mean salary: $27,330
– #279 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,870
National
– Annual mean salary: $31,630
– Employment: 1,193,860
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($43,900)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($43,380)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($41,690)
28 / 50VGstockstudio // Shutterstock
#23. Food servers, nonrestaurant
Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA
– Annual mean salary: $26,990
– #162 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 560
National
– Annual mean salary: $29,500
– Employment: 243,030
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Napa, CA ($46,270)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($43,930)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($43,400)
29 / 50Dmitry Kalinovsky // Shutterstock
#22. Laundry and dry-cleaning workers
Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA
– Annual mean salary: $26,600
– #175 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 330
National
– Annual mean salary: $27,830
– Employment: 157,400
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($38,740)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($38,290)
— Santa Rosa, CA ($35,690)
30 / 50Paul.J.West // Shutterstock
#21. Teaching assistants, except postsecondary
Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA
– Annual mean salary: $26,450
– #263 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,690
National
– Annual mean salary: $31,760
– Employment: 1,187,270
– Entry level education requirements: Some college, no degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($46,390)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($45,080)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($42,820)
31 / 50PxHere
#20. Library assistants, clerical
Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA
– Annual mean salary: $26,160
– #196 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 140
National
– Annual mean salary: $32,490
– Employment: 78,470
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($53,770)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($52,500)
— Santa Rosa, CA ($49,030)
32 / 50Pressmaster // Shutterstock
#19. Animal caretakers
Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA
– Annual mean salary: $26,120
– #241 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 260
National
– Annual mean salary: $29,520
– Employment: 225,680
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($40,460)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($39,720)
— Salinas, CA ($37,420)
33 / 50Canva
#18. Ambulance drivers and attendants, except emergency medical technicians
Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA
– Annual mean salary: $25,990
– #41 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 90
National
– Annual mean salary: $31,060
– Employment: 11,710
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Providence-Warwick, RI-MA ($42,590)
— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($41,380)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($41,090)
34 / 50Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#17. Waiters and waitresses
Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA
– Annual mean salary: $25,600
– #208 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,570
National
– Annual mean salary: $29,010
– Employment: 1,804,030
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Glens Falls, NY ($47,570)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($47,080)
— Ithaca, NY ($44,970)
35 / 50Crew // Wikimedia Commons
#16. Bartenders
Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA
– Annual mean salary: $25,510
– #249 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 810
National
– Annual mean salary: $30,340
– Employment: 485,330
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($50,180)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($47,820)
— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($47,440)
36 / 50Rawpixel.com // Shutterstock
#15. Maids and housekeeping cleaners
Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA
– Annual mean salary: $25,350
– #252 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 960
National
– Annual mean salary: $29,580
– Employment: 723,430
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($45,430)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($44,940)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($44,580)
37 / 50Finist4 // Shutterstock
#14. Manicurists and pedicurists
Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA
– Annual mean salary: $24,540
– #134 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 190
National
– Annual mean salary: $30,480
– Employment: 120,540
– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Provo-Orem, UT ($45,320)
— Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI ($42,170)
— Olympia-Tumwater, WA ($40,030)
38 / 50Krakenimages.com // Shutterstock
#13. Childcare workers
Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA
– Annual mean salary: $24,450
– #231 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 930
National
– Annual mean salary: $27,680
– Employment: 438,520
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($39,390)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($39,120)
— Napa, CA ($36,850)
39 / 50Canva
#12. Food preparation workers
Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA
– Annual mean salary: $24,410
– #302 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 950
National
– Annual mean salary: $28,810
– Employment: 783,350
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($39,950)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($39,230)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($38,340)
40 / 50Gabriel Georgescu // Shutterstock
#11. Hotel, motel, and resort desk clerks
Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA
– Annual mean salary: $24,350
– #238 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 320
National
– Annual mean salary: $28,040
– Employment: 220,380
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($52,150)
— Urban Honolulu, HI ($48,900)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($39,910)
41 / 50Ryan Everton // Unsplash
#10. Dishwashers
Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA
– Annual mean salary: $22,670
– #298 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 650
National
– Annual mean salary: $27,350
– Employment: 377,040
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($37,560)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($37,200)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($36,440)
42 / 50Pxhere
#9. Fast food and counter workers
Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA
– Annual mean salary: $22,600
– #256 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 5,520
National
– Annual mean salary: $26,060
– Employment: 3,095,120
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($37,090)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($36,360)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($34,240)
43 / 50Dean Drobot // Shutterstock
#8. Cashiers
Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA
– Annual mean salary: $22,560
– #325 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 6,220
National
– Annual mean salary: $26,780
– Employment: 3,335,170
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($37,860)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($36,910)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($35,400)
44 / 50Pexels
#7. Ushers, lobby attendants, and ticket takers
Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA
– Annual mean salary: $22,460
– #92 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 70
National
– Annual mean salary: $26,390
– Employment: 54,970
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Charlottesville, VA ($48,540)
— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($39,670)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($37,140)
45 / 50Unsplash
#6. Amusement and recreation attendants
Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA
– Annual mean salary: $22,430
– #238 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 420
National
– Annual mean salary: $26,110
– Employment: 262,170
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($37,560)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($36,800)
— Anchorage, AK ($36,020)
46 / 50Dragon Images // Shutterstock
#5. Hosts and hostesses, restaurant, lounge, and coffee shop
Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA
– Annual mean salary: $21,940
– #265 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 450
National
– Annual mean salary: $26,000
– Employment: 324,690
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($37,560)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($37,060)
— Madera, CA ($36,490)
47 / 50aboutsung // Shutterstock
#4. Dining room and cafeteria attendants and bartender helpers
Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA
– Annual mean salary: $21,830
– #303 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 390
National
– Annual mean salary: $27,690
– Employment: 336,970
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($38,490)
— Ithaca, NY ($38,170)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($37,910)
48 / 50Jason Person // Shutterstock
#3. Cooks, short order
Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA
– Annual mean salary: $21,760
– #226 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 140
National
– Annual mean salary: $28,110
– Employment: 124,800
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($39,670)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($38,060)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($37,940)
49 / 50Daniel Lee // Flickr
#2. Cooks, fast food
Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA
– Annual mean salary: $21,480
– #252 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 740
National
– Annual mean salary: $25,490
– Employment: 768,130
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Urban Honolulu, HI ($36,820)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($36,640)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($35,040)
50 / 50Pixabay
#1. Lifeguards, ski patrol, and other recreational protective service workers
Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA
– Annual mean salary: $21,110
– #206 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 90
National
– Annual mean salary: $27,320
– Employment: 114,320
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Urban Honolulu, HI ($43,930)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($38,420)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($37,930)