EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The U.S. may be one of the wealthiest countries in the world but there’s a growing trend of financial inequality, with middle-class households feeling the most impact.

The COVID-19 pandemic played a major role in exposing the harsh financial gap as those who fell under the middle- and upper-income brackets were able to keep their jobs and/or work remotely.

At the start of the pandemic in the U.S., workers who fell under the lower-income tier found themselves unemployed or having to be out of work, even if temporarily, as their place of employment was closed.

Stacker compiled a list of the lowest-paying jobs in Scranton, Wilkes-Barre, and Hazleton, PA, using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by average annual salary with information up to date as of May 2021.

#50. Cooks, institution and cafeteria

Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA

– Annual mean salary: $31,630

– #149 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 750

National

– Annual mean salary: $31,520

– Employment: 392,860

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($48,130)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($47,400)

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($47,000)

#49. Physical therapist aides

Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA

– Annual mean salary: $31,470

– #56 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $30,370

– Employment: 42,390

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Santa Rosa, CA ($45,060)

— Jackson, MS ($42,210)

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($40,510)

#48. Floral designers

Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA

– Annual mean salary: $31,140

– #97 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $32,100

– Employment: 36,000

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New Haven, CT ($44,600)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($43,780)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($43,120)

#46 (tie). Driver/sales workers

Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA

– Annual mean salary: $31,080

– #181 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 950

National

– Annual mean salary: $31,970

– Employment: 477,020

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bismarck, ND ($48,560)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($46,390)

— Fargo, ND-MN ($46,360)

#46 (tie). Couriers and messengers

Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA

– Annual mean salary: $31,080

– #106 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90

National

– Annual mean salary: $34,270

– Employment: 68,310

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($43,430)

— Modesto, CA ($42,550)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($42,220)

#44 (tie). Helpers–installation, maintenance, and repair workers

Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA

– Annual mean salary: $31,040

– #223 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80

National

– Annual mean salary: $35,090

– Employment: 88,480

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Pittsfield, MA ($58,590)

— Reno, NV ($50,700)

— Springfield, MA-CT ($50,600)

#44 (tie). Packers and packagers, hand

Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA

– Annual mean salary: $31,040

– #134 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $30,950

– Employment: 585,270

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($38,960)

— Rome, GA ($38,830)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($38,460)

#43. Tire repairers and changers

Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA

– Annual mean salary: $30,520

– #200 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 130

National

– Annual mean salary: $32,520

– Employment: 93,180

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($44,520)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($43,520)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($43,370)

#42. Bakers

Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA

– Annual mean salary: $30,340

– #176 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 460

National

– Annual mean salary: $32,300

– Employment: 181,800

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($41,850)

— Chattanooga, TN-GA ($41,660)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($41,160)

#41. Orderlies

Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA

– Annual mean salary: $30,300

– #60 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $33,440

– Employment: 45,160

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($55,820)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($51,370)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($49,740)

#40. Veterinary assistants and laboratory animal caretakers

Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA

– Annual mean salary: $30,200

– #124 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110

National

– Annual mean salary: $31,780

– Employment: 98,970

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Ames, IA ($44,000)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($43,680)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($41,920)

#39. Pharmacy aides

Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA

– Annual mean salary: $29,950

– #98 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90

National

– Annual mean salary: $34,560

– Employment: 43,560

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($59,160)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($57,630)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($56,450)

#38. Preschool teachers, except special education

Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA

– Annual mean salary: $29,920

– #288 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 520

National

– Annual mean salary: $36,460

– Employment: 391,670

– Entry level education requirements: Associate’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($49,990)

— Ocean City, NJ ($49,720)

— Vineland-Bridgeton, NJ ($49,560)

#37. Library technicians

Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA

– Annual mean salary: $29,790

– #235 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $39,070

– Employment: 73,000

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Olympia-Tumwater, WA ($61,740)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($59,950)

— Napa, CA ($57,890)

#36. Sewing machine operators

Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA

– Annual mean salary: $29,780

– #142 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 220

National

– Annual mean salary: $30,880

– Employment: 116,220

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Appleton, WI ($43,060)

— Glens Falls, NY ($42,270)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($40,660)

#35. Janitors and cleaners, except maids and housekeeping cleaners

Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA

– Annual mean salary: $29,460

– #208 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,530

National

– Annual mean salary: $31,860

– Employment: 2,036,680

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($42,030)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($41,240)

— Barnstable Town, MA ($41,150)

#34. Retail salespersons

Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA

– Annual mean salary: $29,410

– #242 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 5,540

National

– Annual mean salary: $31,920

– Employment: 3,693,490

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($41,150)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($41,150)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($38,790)

#33. Substitute teachers, short-term

Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA

– Annual mean salary: $29,400

– #216 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 350

National

– Annual mean salary: $38,410

– Employment: 374,620

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Prescott, AZ ($64,310)

— Appleton, WI ($63,310)

— Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL ($58,770)

#32. Cleaners of vehicles and equipment

Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA

– Annual mean salary: $29,010

– #189 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 500

National

– Annual mean salary: $30,550

– Employment: 351,960

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($40,840)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($38,980)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($38,780)

#31. Medical transcriptionists

Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA

– Annual mean salary: $28,890

– #156 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 160

National

– Annual mean salary: $34,220

– Employment: 55,830

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($51,700)

— New Haven, CT ($49,600)

— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($49,400)

#30. Recreation workers

Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA

– Annual mean salary: $28,820

– #238 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 370

National

– Annual mean salary: $32,020

– Employment: 264,020

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fairbanks, AK ($50,710)

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($45,730)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($44,200)

#29. Meat, poultry, and fish cutters and trimmers

Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA

– Annual mean salary: $28,720

– #108 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $31,680

– Employment: 132,100

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI ($40,580)

— Anchorage, AK ($40,540)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($38,730)

#28. Receptionists and information clerks

Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA

– Annual mean salary: $28,430

– #310 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,220

National

– Annual mean salary: $32,910

– Employment: 983,150

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($45,080)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($44,680)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($41,290)

#27. Pressers, textile, garment, and related materials

Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA

– Annual mean salary: $28,170

– #41 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110

National

– Annual mean salary: $28,110

– Employment: 26,910

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($39,040)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($37,370)

— Springfield, MA-CT ($36,530)

#26. Shuttle drivers and chauffeurs

Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA

– Annual mean salary: $28,090

– #212 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 340

National

– Annual mean salary: $32,570

– Employment: 175,660

– Entry level education requirements: not available

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($43,740)

— Napa, CA ($42,730)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($42,000)

#25. Automotive and watercraft service attendants

Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA

– Annual mean salary: $27,730

– #247 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 120

National

– Annual mean salary: $29,960

– Employment: 111,480

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($50,340)

— Fairbanks, AK ($41,840)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($39,120)

#24. Cooks, restaurant

Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA

– Annual mean salary: $27,330

– #279 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,870

National

– Annual mean salary: $31,630

– Employment: 1,193,860

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($43,900)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($43,380)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($41,690)

#23. Food servers, nonrestaurant

Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA

– Annual mean salary: $26,990

– #162 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 560

National

– Annual mean salary: $29,500

– Employment: 243,030

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Napa, CA ($46,270)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($43,930)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($43,400)

#22. Laundry and dry-cleaning workers

Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA

– Annual mean salary: $26,600

– #175 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 330

National

– Annual mean salary: $27,830

– Employment: 157,400

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($38,740)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($38,290)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($35,690)

#21. Teaching assistants, except postsecondary

Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA

– Annual mean salary: $26,450

– #263 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,690

National

– Annual mean salary: $31,760

– Employment: 1,187,270

– Entry level education requirements: Some college, no degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($46,390)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($45,080)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($42,820)

#20. Library assistants, clerical

Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA

– Annual mean salary: $26,160

– #196 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 140

National

– Annual mean salary: $32,490

– Employment: 78,470

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($53,770)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($52,500)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($49,030)

#19. Animal caretakers

Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA

– Annual mean salary: $26,120

– #241 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 260

National

– Annual mean salary: $29,520

– Employment: 225,680

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($40,460)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($39,720)

— Salinas, CA ($37,420)

#18. Ambulance drivers and attendants, except emergency medical technicians

Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA

– Annual mean salary: $25,990

– #41 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90

National

– Annual mean salary: $31,060

– Employment: 11,710

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Providence-Warwick, RI-MA ($42,590)

— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($41,380)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($41,090)

#17. Waiters and waitresses

Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA

– Annual mean salary: $25,600

– #208 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,570

National

– Annual mean salary: $29,010

– Employment: 1,804,030

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Glens Falls, NY ($47,570)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($47,080)

— Ithaca, NY ($44,970)

#16. Bartenders

Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA

– Annual mean salary: $25,510

– #249 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 810

National

– Annual mean salary: $30,340

– Employment: 485,330

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($50,180)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($47,820)

— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($47,440)

#15. Maids and housekeeping cleaners

Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA

– Annual mean salary: $25,350

– #252 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 960

National

– Annual mean salary: $29,580

– Employment: 723,430

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($45,430)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($44,940)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($44,580)

#14. Manicurists and pedicurists

Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA

– Annual mean salary: $24,540

– #134 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 190

National

– Annual mean salary: $30,480

– Employment: 120,540

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Provo-Orem, UT ($45,320)

— Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI ($42,170)

— Olympia-Tumwater, WA ($40,030)

#13. Childcare workers

Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA

– Annual mean salary: $24,450

– #231 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 930

National

– Annual mean salary: $27,680

– Employment: 438,520

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($39,390)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($39,120)

— Napa, CA ($36,850)

#12. Food preparation workers

Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA

– Annual mean salary: $24,410

– #302 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 950

National

– Annual mean salary: $28,810

– Employment: 783,350

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($39,950)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($39,230)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($38,340)

#11. Hotel, motel, and resort desk clerks

Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA

– Annual mean salary: $24,350

– #238 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 320

National

– Annual mean salary: $28,040

– Employment: 220,380

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($52,150)

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($48,900)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($39,910)

#10. Dishwashers

Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA

– Annual mean salary: $22,670

– #298 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 650

National

– Annual mean salary: $27,350

– Employment: 377,040

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($37,560)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($37,200)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($36,440)

#9. Fast food and counter workers

Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA

– Annual mean salary: $22,600

– #256 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 5,520

National

– Annual mean salary: $26,060

– Employment: 3,095,120

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($37,090)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($36,360)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($34,240)

#8. Cashiers

Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA

– Annual mean salary: $22,560

– #325 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 6,220

National

– Annual mean salary: $26,780

– Employment: 3,335,170

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($37,860)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($36,910)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($35,400)

#7. Ushers, lobby attendants, and ticket takers

Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA

– Annual mean salary: $22,460

– #92 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $26,390

– Employment: 54,970

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Charlottesville, VA ($48,540)

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($39,670)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($37,140)

#6. Amusement and recreation attendants

Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA

– Annual mean salary: $22,430

– #238 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 420

National

– Annual mean salary: $26,110

– Employment: 262,170

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($37,560)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($36,800)

— Anchorage, AK ($36,020)

#5. Hosts and hostesses, restaurant, lounge, and coffee shop

Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA

– Annual mean salary: $21,940

– #265 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 450

National

– Annual mean salary: $26,000

– Employment: 324,690

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($37,560)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($37,060)

— Madera, CA ($36,490)

#4. Dining room and cafeteria attendants and bartender helpers

Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA

– Annual mean salary: $21,830

– #303 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 390

National

– Annual mean salary: $27,690

– Employment: 336,970

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($38,490)

— Ithaca, NY ($38,170)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($37,910)

#3. Cooks, short order

Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA

– Annual mean salary: $21,760

– #226 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 140

National

– Annual mean salary: $28,110

– Employment: 124,800

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($39,670)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($38,060)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($37,940)

#2. Cooks, fast food

Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA

– Annual mean salary: $21,480

– #252 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 740

National

– Annual mean salary: $25,490

– Employment: 768,130

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($36,820)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($36,640)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($35,040)

#1. Lifeguards, ski patrol, and other recreational protective service workers

Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA

– Annual mean salary: $21,110

– #206 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90

National

– Annual mean salary: $27,320

– Employment: 114,320

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($43,930)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($38,420)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($37,930)