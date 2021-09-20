Water main break in Nanticoke located, water pressure to return to normal

NANTICOKE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews have located the water main break in Nanticoke, which caused the Nanticoke Area School District to close on Monday.

“We showed up to school and all of the lights were off. When you click the button there’s like no noise. There’s no one there,” said Nanticoke student Sora Miller.

However, not all of the students got the message. Several kids showed up to the Greater Nanticoke Area School District Monday morning to find out there’s no school today.

“We were very confused, because there’s just no one there. I guess I’ll just go home and watch YouTube,” said Miller.

The water main originally broke Friday causing Luzerne County Community College and some residents in the Nanticoke area to have low or no water pressure or discolored water.

Nanticoke Fire Chief Mark Boncal says his firefighters tried hooking up to a fire hydrant and barely got any water.

“Certain areas of the city have little to no pressure at all. From a firefighting standpoint, it’s not a good mix because right now we don’t know what we’re going to get from a fire hydrant. Right now I have tankers from Slocum Township and Jackson Township if needed,” said Boncal.

As of 12:30, Monday afternoon crews located an eight-inch broken main that is under Harvey’s Creek off Mill Street in West Nanticoke. The break is isolated and repairs are scheduled for a later date, according to Pennsylvania Water.

The Pennsylvania American water tankers are still set up for those who are impacted. The list can be found here. Customers are asked to bring their own containers to fill up with water.

We will continue to provide updates as they come in.