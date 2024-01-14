TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Love Your Peaks Winter Series kicked off during the weekend in the Poconos. An organization dedicated to teaching early detection methods made its first stop in its fundraiser run.

Boarding for Breast Cancer (B4BC) is a national non-profit organization that advocates for early detection and a healthy, active, and conscious lifestyle as the best means of breast cancer prevention.

The event included a silent auction, raffles, but most importantly lessons on how to perform self-exams and educating everyone on how to notice the signs sooner.

B4BC is making another 15 stops at the most iconic mountain resorts across the country for a fun experience which is part of the healing.

“So we are really deep-rooted in board sports and believe that nature is medicine, so being outside and being active is a way for prevention,” said B4BC Events and Outreach Director Maggie Gonzalez.

Their next stop on the list is Mountain High California and part of the proceeds all go into more education on early prevention.