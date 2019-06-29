SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A young, northeastern Pennsylvania woman bravely fighting a terrifying disease is getting some much-needed support. The latest layer of help came Friday night in Scranton.

The Greek philosopher Plato said, “Music gives a soul to the universe, wings to the mind, flight to the imagination and life to everything.” It’s also giving a much-needed boost to Lexi Caviston.

“It’s incredible,” she said while talking about the event in her honor called “Love For Lexi Cabaret 2019” at Divine Mercy Parish.

The fundraiser benefits the 22-year-old Scranton woman who was diagnosed in November 2017 with glioblastoma.

“People I haven’t seen in years, months, however long it’s been have come together to help,” Lexi said.

This latest dose of help was organized by Lexi’s friend Megan Kolata. The pair bonded years ago in high school chorus which inspired this musically-themed fundraiser.

“As soon as I got the idea I ran it by my family then I ran it by her family and then it just kind of happened,” said Ms. Kolata.

Besides live entertainment, the fundraiser featured raffles, drinks and desserts — all to help Lexi juggle medical expenses while working on a nursing degree at Mansfield University.

Lexi said, “It has been actually crazy to see the different perspective whereas like being the patient as opposed to being the nurse or the nursing student.”

Helping ease Lexi’s burden of doctor bills makes pursuing her career dream just a little bit easier.

“She’s awesome,” said Ms. Kolata.

Awesome, too, were the performers who took the stage and the crowd who paid to attend — all to show their Love for Lexi.

“It’s been amazing just to see overall the community come together to help,” said Lexi who has the same stage four brain cancer that in August 2018 claimed the life of Sen. John McCain.

Lexi had a second surgery in April followed by chemotherapy. She said Friday night that “everything is going really well”.