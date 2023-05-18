LEHMAN TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Outdoor concert season is finally here and one venue in the Poconos is getting ready for its unofficial kick-off to summer.

A sight of empty seats fills the amphitheater of Poconos Park venue in Lehman Township Thursday, but it won’t stay that way for long.

Venue officials are gearing up for its “Lost Highway Motorcycle Show and Concert” featuring Lynyrd Skynyrd kicking off Friday afternoon.

“Motorcycles, there’s people traveling from California, Florida, coming to converge in the Poconos to have a good time with us this weekend.”

John Oakes, the CEO and self-proclaimed janitor of the venue, has been revamping the once-abandoned building for nearly a year.

He says the community is a huge key to success.. And they’re happy to work with local businesses and organizations for this weekend’s event.

“Whatever we can do to help collaborate and connect and drive business, with local area businesses, is a big part of what we do and will continue to do as we grow.”

In addition to band performances, motorcycle showcases and charity rides will take place as part of the festival.

A weekend-packed event, with last-minute preps underway to make sure the show goes on.

“The stage is set, the sound and lights are in….Our team is doing a fantastic job preparing. There’s a few bits and pieces to the puzzle that we’re putting together.”

So whether you stop by for the bikes or for the bands set to perform, the music will never stop.

“Music is awesome, right? Music brings people together, in so many different ways and if you’re having a great day, it makes it better. If you’re having a bad day, it brings you up.”

The lost highway concert kicks off tomorrow at 1 pm and tickets are still available for the event.