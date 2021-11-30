Local volunteers ‘CHOP’ out child hunger in Tunkhannock

TUNKHANNOCK, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s Giving Tuesday and one organization is packing up meals for children in need. The 24-hour PACK-A-THON is coming to an end Tuesday night.

The PACK-A-THON started Monday night at 6 p.m. Since then, dozens of volunteers have been busy packing meals for school-aged children in our area.

“We’re currently at the tail-end of a 24-hour straight PACK-A-THON in an effort to kind of raise up the awareness and boost the morale for Giving Tuesday which is our biggest end-of the-year giveaway for 2021,” said Nick Montoro Development Associate for Child Hunger Outreach Partners.







Child Hunger Outreach Partners in Tunkhannock hosted its inaugural 24-hour PACK-A-THON starting Monday and Tuesday. The meals go to more than 10,000 school-aged children across nine counties in Northeastern Pennsylvania.

Trinitee Flake was one of more than 50 volunteers packing meals for our children.

“I just can’t help but think of all the sweet kids that are here in the area and I think they just deserve everything. It breaks my heart to know anyone is struggling and I know this makes a lot of childrens’ day so,” said Flake.







Children from kindergarten through high school receive meals on a minimum weekly basis through Child Hunger Outreach Partners.

“Child hunger is something that’s always very loud and present within the community that people are really aware of, but it is a very real issue,” said Montoro.

Each bag has two full meals inside. The non-profit’s goal is to pack 10,000 meals.

“Today we put some fruit in, some bags of beef stew chips, a few different breakfast items, just a few things for the kids to have over the weekend,” said Flake.

As of now, CHOP has packed about 3,500 bags and they are going to keep going until 6 p.m. Tuesday night.