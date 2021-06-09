Local veteran hikes Appalachian Trail in honor of 9/11 victims, to raise money for fire department

KULPMONT, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Walter Lutz is walking 1,000 miles on the Appalachian Trail to pay tribute to first responders that passed on September 11, 2001, while at the same time raising money for the Kulpmont Fire Department to get a new fire truck.





So far, Lutz has walked about 180 miles and will have the hike complete by September 11. His journey began in Clingman’s Dome, North Carolina and will end in Pine Grove.

The Kulpmont assistant fire chief says Lutz has always supported their volunteer firefighters and he’s amazed by his determination. Right now, the GoFundMe page has about $2,400 in donations and the goal is $25,000.

