HANOVER, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The joy of reading is being celebrated around the country in honor of the great Dr. Seuss’ birthday Also known as read across America day.

McHale was a guest speaker reading to students at Hanover Area Memorial Elementary.

Karen McHale, a special education supervisor with the Hanover Area School District, says “our goal as educators, as public entities, is to create a society of critical thinkers and the way that we do that is to teach students to be effective readers, good readers, good thinkers, and all of those subskills that are a part of that.”

Principal Christa Koter-Langdon says tackling literacy is most important and they’ve spent weeks planning activities to celebrate Dr. Seuss, taking part in a reading challenge, and dressing up with themes; like crazy hair day.

“They have to know how to read and read well. Today unfortunately so much is technology, you know that downtime and the way that they could possibly use their imagination, become creative,” says Koter-Langdon.

Just last year the school launched its first-ever book club, popular with students like Fifth Grader Ava.

“I like how we get to write our own stories and we get to meet up every other Friday and we get to read more books.”

Whether it’s one book, two books, an old book, or a new book the more you read, the more you know.