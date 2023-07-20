STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Dog owners will soon be able to top off vaccines for their furry friends all thanks to a local business celebrating a milestone anniversary in the Poconos.

At Sit, Stay, ‘n Play in Stroudsburg, the training isn’t just for the dogs.

“He’s not my dog, but I wanted to stay active while I was waiting for my new puppy to come and I needed my strength so I decided to teach him agility and he’s really good at it, he loves it.” says dog handler Nancy Dunn.

The dog training center is celebrating ten years in the Poconos. Bringing sports like agility, rodeo dog, and even nose work to the community.

Hundred of dogs from puppies to senior dogs are enrolled at the center.

Trainor Kathy Varkados says there is no limit to the dogs they teach. Like 8-month-old Brodie who’s deaf and is trained through the use of hand signals.

“Like reactive dogs, they’ll learn not to be as reactive. Dogs that are shut down, build confidence. It’s just amazing and it is better than winning the lottery. It’s our hearts.”

The community at the center works together as a family all thanks to owner Lisa Kirschner.

Planning a 10th-anniversary event with vendors and a vaccination clinic at the center this weekend. She says caring for your pet like they’re family is just as important as training.

“By having a dog, you know they may not live as long if you don’t have them have good nutrition if you don’t let them use their energy both physically and mentally, which you know sports and walks, and then of course vaccines. Keep them up to date just like we would our own kids,” says Kirschner.

The 10th-anniversary celebration event at Sit, Stay, and Play kicks off at 10 a.m. on both Saturday and Sunday.