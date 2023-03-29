WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Today the nation recognizes National Vietnam War Veterans Day.

“Thank you for your service,” is a common phrase said to an active military member or veteran to show gratitude for their sacrifice. However, according to Alice Keiner with the Daughters of the American Revolution, that wasn’t the case 50 years ago for Vietnam veterans.

“When they came home, a lot of these soldiers were not treated nicely, so we always say ‘welcome back’ to them now. You know ‘thank you for your service’ is always nice to any veteran, but to our Vietnam veterans, to say ‘welcome back home.”

Back in 2017, President Trump signed a recognition act, marking March 29 as National Vietnam War Veterans Day, the anniversary of when the last combat troops left south Vietnam.

It’s a day that hits close to home for Keiner.

“I had a family cousin who died over there, so it is like a family thing for us that we remember and not forget.”

Keiner says she’s always had an interest in history before joining the Wyoming Valley Chapter of D.A.R.

The chapter in Luzerne County dates back to 1861, holding rich history and memorabilia like a gavel bought by the group on February 22, 1900.

“When I retired from teaching I thought, ‘you know I need to find out more about where I came from.’ because I didn’t know too much and that’s when I found out that my middle name is jane, well my patriot is timothy jane who was a prisoner of war.”

Now ten years later, Keiner has played a huge role in the organization, taking part in events to promote historic preservation, education, and patriotism.

“We do lots of community events, trying to get people to understand not only the history like of the area, but the education and to make sure that we don’t forget stuff from the past to the present, we have to remember.”

The Daughters of the American Revolution Wyoming Valley Chapter is hosting a wreath-laying ceremony in honor of Vietnam War Veterans outside the Luzerne County Courthouse Wednesday at 1 p.m.