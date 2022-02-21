Local historian speaks out on President’s Day

DALLAS, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Presidents’ Day also known as George Washington’s birthday is a holiday celebrated on the third Monday of February. It’s to honor every person who served in the office of president of the United States.

“Well, Presidents’ Day is important because we honor all of our presidents, both past and present. And it’s it has evolved over the years as a federal holiday, but it first started out in honoring our first president George Washington. But it has evolved into honoring all of our presidents,” said Larry Cook, local Presidential Historian.

Cook also this is a day to respect that being President is no easy task, and we should think about the dedication and commitment that they’ve had and have put into the job of being President of the United States a leader of the free world and just give them some kudos for what they’ve done for our country.

Not only a President historian but also a writer, Cook has a book focusing on First ladies and Daughters of the American Revolution. The book, titled “Symbols of Patriotism,” is about the 12 first ladies that were or are members.

Nicole Rogers will have more with Cook on later editions of Eyewitness News.