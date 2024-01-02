PLYMOUTH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — While heating is a leading cause of house fires, one local fire department in Luzerne County is helping those in the community be safe and alert for free.

The sound of a smoke detector going off is one everyone recognizes; whether it’s alerting you of smoke, or beeping from a low battery, it could prevent a tragedy from happening.

“It’s not easy to replace material things and it’s definitely not possible to replace a life.”

Tom Johnston is a member of the Elm Hill Hose Fire Company.

Last year, his fire department handed out more than one thousand smoke detectors to the community.

Now, they’re doing another giveaway thanks to the Red Cross and community organizations like the Plymouth Neighborhood Watch.

“We’re hoping that we’re going to expand this out into other neighborhoods with other neighborhood watches and other fire departments working together to make this a safer area,” says Marybeth Rosensteel, President of the Plymouth Neighborhood Watch.

Winter is the most dangerous season for fires, so having multiple smoke detectors in your home is key.

The smoke detectors up for grabs by Plymouth and Plymouth township residents are good for ten years. With no worry about changing the batteries, just make sure you test them routinely.

A simple press of a button can keep both you and your community safe.

The smoke detectors are only available to Plymouth Borough and Plymouth Township residents. If you are a resident, you can stop by one of the Elm Hill Hose Fire Company stations to fill out a form and pick up your free smoke detectors.