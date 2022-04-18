DANVILLE, MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Montour County doctor is doing more than just helping patients in the operating room. She’s also raising money for Ukrainian refugees.

What started as a small mission, quickly turned into a massive effort for families in Ukraine.

“I decided to go to Europe to help them get across the border from Ukraine into Slovakia. So there were three families who came into Slovakia and one family that I helped get into Greece but these were all people I knew personally,” says Dr. Darya Shevchenko, an anesthesiologist at Geisinger Medical Center.

As a political refugee from Ukraine, Shevchenko wanted to help out more. So, she and her colleague started collecting supplies and funds, and they created a GoFundMe to help financially and to help gather clothes, food and housing.

As of April 18, more than $30,000 has been raised. These funds also help support families who are still living in Ukraine.

“There’s two volunteer organizations in Kharkiv that we partnered with, which is my hometown. One of them is feeding 3,000 a day. So, we sent them money to help support them in cooking the food, delivering the food,” Shevchenko said.

Dr. Shevchenko says fleeing the country is a miracle, but refugees are still faced with several obstacles.

“They’re going to a new country, with a new language, with no job, no means to support themselves, they have to start schooling all over for their kids,” said Shevchenko.

This is why she’s prepared to help however long it takes and encourages others to do the same.

“Anywhere from Europe to small Danville in Pennsylvania, any support is priceless,” says Shevchenko

Dr. Shevchenko is also working to create a non-profit organization specifically for Ukrainian aid.