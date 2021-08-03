Local business outfitting Olympians sees finished product in Tokyo

SCOTT TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — More than a dozen employees of MyHOUSE Sports Gear in Scott Township, design, market, and ship sports gear around the world. Their specialty is “the singlet” or wrestling uniform, like these worn by the gold medal winners from Cuba.

Elke Myers, director of operations for MyHouse Sports Gear, describes what it’s like seeing their work on Olympics athletes.

“Exciting for sure. Much more exciting than anything else. Once you see your own gear on the screen, watching these athletes perform, top-notch athletes perform.”

Tim Pane, the owner of MyHouse Sports Gear, explains how a group in our area communicates with Olympic athletes from around the world.

“Text messages, WhatsApp, Skype, emails, just talking conversations. The conversation is usually not the best with dealing with Latin America and USA, so there is a conversation gap.”

But, that is not a problem for this local business owner with global customers. As a local teacher, Catherine Calderon is currently teaching Pane to speak Spanish.

“I know he knows a lot of athletes from the Dominican Republic, from Cuba, from all these Spanish-speaking countries, so he needs to communicate,” Calderone said. “And yes, so that’s why we are learning Spanish.”

Tim’s daughter Serena Pane, who recently finished school and is currently residing outside of Philadelphia, says working for the family business is spectacular.

“It is kind of crazy because I knew I wanted to work in the company because I went to school for marketing and I was like this is what I wanted to do with my life. It’s a family business, and it is very interesting. And I can’t really see myself anywhere else,” Serena Pane said.



“It’s a big thing for us. And to be a part of the Olympics is, it’s crazy, it’s a crazy dream,” said Tim.