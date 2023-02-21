PLAINS, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Mardi Gras, also known as ‘Fat Tuesday’, is a celebratory carnival that leads up to the beginning of lent.

You don’t have to go to New Orleans to find colorful and tasty cakes for the celebration, however.

Deep fried, stuffed, and powdered; thousands of paczkis and fastnacht’s are being served at Bakery Delite in celebration of Fat Tuesday.

The bakery was nonstop since 9 p.m. on Monday, preparing around 7,000 baked goods for hungry customers.

The treats come in flavors like blueberry, cherry, bavarian, and of course angel creme, all for the perfect bite.

Fat Tuesday is one of the bakery’s busiest days of the year.

Co-owner George Blom says it’s grown to become an annual tradition for many in the area, like Marci Hosier, who’s been ordering her favorite lemon paczki for years.

“I remember when I was little, little. My grandmother used to make them at church with all of her friends. They were a little different when I was a kid, but they still taste amazing and are still a good tradition.”

Another popular treat for the day is ‘king cake’, a braided sweet dough topped with glaze and a plastic toy baby for good luck.

“Gold represents power, green – faith, and purple represents justice. Then we decorate it with the Mardi Gras beads and the baby and little trinkets and things like that.”

Because Fat Tuesday treats are only offered on Fat Tuesday, Bakery Delite will donate their leftovers to a local food pantry.