Local animal sanctuary continuing animal care during COVID-19

FALLS TOWNSHIP, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — An animal sanctuary founded in 2005 is experiencing some of the same pandemic struggles as other nonprofits.

Indraloka Animal Sanctuary reports it’s down about 50 percent in donations this year because of canceled or scaled down activities like this month’s Feast for the Birds called ThanksLiving.





While the pandemic has stressed the organization’s fundraising abilities, its founder and support staff vow to continue their mission of caring for hundreds of abused, neglected and hoarded farm animals.

