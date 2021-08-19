Little League World Series to begin with covid precautions in place

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s the first day of the 2021 Little League World Series, and like most things during the pandemic, there are some changes being made.

It was announced last week that no fans would be permitted in the stands.

The decision came after the CDC released more information about the delta variant being more infectious than previous strains.

Originally the Little League World Series wasn’t going to have fans at all, then last month, they were going to limit it to 3,000 people each day. Now, the president of the league announced that only players, coaches, their families, and high-level volunteers and supporters are permitted during the tournament.

All players and coaches will undergo covid testing upon arrival and will have limited contact with those who are unvaccinated until their results are in.

Those who aren’t vaccinated will be tested every other day, also, during the games, all participants must wear a mask and practice social distancing as best as possible.

No international teams will be participating this year, but there are still teams from all throughout the country excited for a once-in-a-lifetime chance to play in the Little League World Series.

The first game of the series is scheduled to begin Thursday afternoon at 1:00 p.m.