Lightning strike being blamed for house fire in Luzerne County

SHAVERTOWN, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Lightning is believed to have struck a double block home, setting it on fire, in Luzerne County.

Fire crews were called to North Lehigh street in Shavertown around 8:30 p.m. Monday night

A woman who lives on one side of the home with her granddaughter reported smelling smoke.

Officials say the fire started in the attic of the house.

No one was injured, but the home was badly damaged.

The family is now staying elsewhere.

There’s no official word from investigators on the cause of the fire.

