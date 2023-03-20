LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — County officials are searching for lifeguards for all four parks in Lackawanna during the Summer season.

According to the Lackawanna County Commissioners, lifeguards are needed before the fun water activities start.

Lifeguards are needed for the lakes and pool at its four parks:

McDade

Aylesworth

Covington

Merli-Sarnoski

Officials say the hourly wage at each park is $15 per hour.

All applicants must be Red Cross certified and individuals will be reimbursed for the cost of the certification.

If you are interested in applying for a lifeguard position head over to the Lackawanna County website for further information. You can also call the Park & Recreation Oiffce 570-963-6764.