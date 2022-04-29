LEWISBURG, UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Country Cupboard has been a staple in the Lewisburg community for decades. It’s a restaurant, shop and hotel where people visiting the area can get a full experience right at their location

In January they announced the business will be permanently closing this spring.

It was purchased by the Evangelical medical system but they haven’t released what they plan to do with the property yet.

Residents hope to see the space turned into something recreational for sorting activities that will bring the community together.

Reporter Jazzmyn Gamble will have more on this story on later editions of Eyewitness News.