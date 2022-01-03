Lehigh Valley Health Network releases most popular baby names of 2021

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Lehigh Valley Health Network has released a list of the most popular baby names they saw in 2021.

According to their release, LVHN states that the most popular name for girls was Olivia, while Liam was the most popular for boys.

Other popular girls’ names were Emma, Charlotte, Isabella, Sophia, and Chloe. Popular boys’ names were Noah, Elija, Jacob, Lucas, and Logan.

Region-wise the popularity of names did vary. In the Lehigh Valley, Emma, Olivia, and Charlotte were the most popular girls’ names. With Noah and Liam being most popular for boys.

In Hazleton, Alaia and Gianna were the most popular with Liam and Noah again leading for the boys.

Olivia and Luna for girls and Lucas, Liam and Elias took charge in the Poconos.

Ava, Charlotte, and Kinsley for girls and Michael, Lincoln, and Noah topped the charts in Schuylkill County.