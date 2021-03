GORDON, SCHUYLILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A tree fell on utility lines in the Borough of Gordon knocking out power to the community.

Around 800 residents were without power from 11:30 Sunday night to 6 a.m. Monday.

At Simpson United Methodist Church, on East Biddle Street, a trustee spent the night making sure the historic church basement wouldn’t flood.

Photojournalist Joe Butash hears from the trustee about stopping the flooding.