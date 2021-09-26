Lebanese cultural festival takes place in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)- The annual Lebanese Heritage festival took place at Saint Ann Maronite church in Scranton this afternoon.

Lebanese delicacies including tabbouleh, hummus, grape leaves, spinach pies and more are being served.

The priest at Saint Ann’s believes it is important to bring the community and parishes together in the area to share their culture.

“To make the people understand our tradition, our history, how we think, what kind of food we have. We are trying to get involved in this event so we can make all the parishes get to know each other and we get to know the area,” said Father Tony Youssef of Saint Ann Maronite Church