WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — With Veterans Day this weekend, organizations are looking for a way they could give back to our military community.

It’s a busy morning Friday at the Luzerne County Transportation Authority’s (LCTA) Wilkes-Barre transit center.

Buses load up constantly for a fee, but on Friday and Saturday, riders who are veterans or active duty military will ride for free.

“For their service, their sacrifice, defending our freedom and this is just a small way that we can honor them by providing free rides,” says LCTA director Bob Fiume.

A small act of kindness all for Veterans Day this weekend.

To utilize the free bus rides, all you have to do is bring a form of military ID.

The buses stop at different locations across the county, including the VA Medical Center in Wilkes-Barre.

Retired army sergeant First Class Jeff Swire is the founder of Patriot’s Cove – a non-profit that helps injured veterans adapt to life after service.

“Northeastern Pennsylvania is a very, very densely populated va, veteran community. We serve many of those with our organization at Patriot’s Cove.”

He says Veterans Day is an introspective time for those who served and offers like LCTA’s free rides make them grateful for their communities.

“We don’t expect anything for our service. We signed up, especially our generation, to serve this country freely of our own will. It is wonderful though when we come home that the community welcomes us home with open arms.”

LCTA’s free rides for veterans and active duty military run all day long both today and Saturday.