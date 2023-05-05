EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Schools are essential to teach students skills to help them in life. However, one skill seems to be falling through the cracks, money management.

Republican State Senator Chris Gebhard is pushing to make financial literacy part of the high school curriculum in the commonwealth.

He sponsored an amendment to Senate Bill 647.

It would make the economics and personal finance courses a graduation requirement.

The course would teach students to borrow better for college and help make their debt lower, including their student debt.

Essentially, the curriculum would cover financial topics every student will eventually face.

“Whether you’re in public or private school would be required to take a half-credit course in order to graduate,” said Gebhard.

Senator Gebhard’s bill amendment passed the Senate last October, however, it still needs approval from the House.

If passed, the financial literacy course requirement would take effect in the 2025-26 school year.