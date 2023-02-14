WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Mayor George C. Brown releases an update on the Laurel Run and Mill Creek channel walls project.

On January 13 Mayor Brown held a press conference to inform residents of the progress that is being made at the rear of Epsy Street and Mill Street and what is to come.

According to Mayor Brown, though this is a very expensive project the safety of the resident is important as well.

“This project is an ongoing effort to ensure the safety of residents along our numerous creeks and maintain our water`s infrastructure,” explains Mayor Brown.

Construction work includes excavation, demolition, removal of the collapsed wall for scour protection, maintenance, and protection of traffic, as noted by Mayor Brown in his press conference.