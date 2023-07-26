SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Wednesday marked the final night of Saint Ann’s Novena at the Basilica in Scranton. Thousands of people made the journey to Saint Ann’s for the Novena now in its 99th year.

With a closing mass at 7:30 p.m. led by Bishop Joseph Bambera, the prayers of people to Saint Ann were centered around health, family, friends, and creating a more peaceful world together

The faithful gathered for nine days of devotion to the woman Christians believe is the grandmother of Jesus.

Wednesday was the closing of masses at the Novena in Scranton for those who attended to join together in prayer, light a candle in hope, receive a blessing, and strengthen their relationship with Saint Ann and Christ.

For Sydney Smith-Senese of Plains, it’s the answer to a prayer to a family who gave her a chance.

“I was adopted 29 years ago yesterday, so my mom prayed to Saint Ann for a baby, so I pray to Saint Ann because she gave me the best parents in the world and the final services mean the most because even though its the end of it, its the beginning of more happiness within my life,” said Smith-Senese.

The final day of the Novena is the feast day of Saint Ann, where friends and family gather to celebrate their faith.

“I come to pray for my grandchildren, I feel like it’s a messed up world and they need a lot of help,” Poconos resident Terry Castellano said.

Anchor Mark Hiller participated in one of the readings for the closing mass. Visitors say this mass brings a sense of peace and comfort

“When I come to the Novena I forget what’s going on out there and I concentrate on this and I tell you I go home more content than ever,” said Margaret McGraw of Scranton.

Next year will mark the 100th anniversary of devotions to Saint Ann.