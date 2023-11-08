DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced Wednesday there is a right lane restriction on Route 309 northbound.

According to PennDOT, the restriction is between Pine Run Road and Interstate 81 North/PA 309 North to perform roadwork which will continue through the end of November.

Officials urge travelers when encountering a work zone, to please drive the posted speed limit, turn on their headlights, and pay close attention to signs and flaggers.

Drivers can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA online or calling 511.