DUNMORE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — PennDOT issues a warning for drivers of a lane restriction on Intestate-81 Northbound starting Monday night.

According to PennDOT, the closure is due to the need for bridge deck repair work from exit 165 in Mountain Top/Wilkes-Barre to exit 168 in Highland Park Boulevard.

Construction will begin Monday night into Wednesday, September 14, from 7:00 p.m. through 6:00 a.m.

The roadwork will be performed at mile marker 166.3.

To learn more about road conditions, check 511PA.