LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One lane of Interstate 80 westbound was closed in Luzerne County after a crash involving two tractor trailers.

The crash happened just before 3:30 Wednesday morning between the Route 93 and Route 339 exits in Black Creek Township, not far from a crash that happened the day before.

No injuries were reported.

PennDOT was called to the scene to clean up a spill from one of the vehicles.