Lake Scranton Trail set to reopen on Friday

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) According to Pennsylvania American Water, the Lake Scranton Trail is set to reopen on Friday April 17th.

This follows after a section of the 3.5 mile trail was closed on Tuesday due to litter and safety concerns near the fishing pier.

Traci Cross, Senior Manager, Operations, of Pennsylvania American Water stated “We’re asking the public to please understand that this is a working facility where vehicles and pedestrians share the same space and to be alert and yield for vehicles.”

Cross also noted the importance of the community getting outside right now.

Pennsylvania American Water said that they are adding extra security during hours that the trail is open as well as extra signs reminding pedestrians to use caution and watch for vehicles.

The company also wanted to remind the public that no pets, feeding the wildlife, water contact, or bikes/scooters are allowed.

The walking trail around Lake Scranton is open from 6 a.m. until 9 p.m.