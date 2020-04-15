Coronavirus Response

Coronavirus By The Numbers

School Closures

PA Department of Health Latest

COVID-19 County Response

Lake Scranton Trail set to reopen on Friday

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) According to Pennsylvania American Water, the Lake Scranton Trail is set to reopen on Friday April 17th.

This follows after a section of the 3.5 mile trail was closed on Tuesday due to litter and safety concerns near the fishing pier.

Traci Cross, Senior Manager, Operations, of Pennsylvania American Water stated “We’re asking the public to please understand that this is a working facility where vehicles and pedestrians share the same space and to be alert and yield for vehicles.”

Cross also noted the importance of the community getting outside right now.

Pennsylvania American Water said that they are adding extra security during hours that the trail is open as well as extra signs reminding pedestrians to use caution and watch for vehicles.

The company also wanted to remind the public that no pets, feeding the wildlife, water contact, or bikes/scooters are allowed.

The walking trail around Lake Scranton is open from 6 a.m. until 9 p.m. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar

Your Photos

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos