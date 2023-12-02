SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The spirit of the holiday season has returned to a downtown Scranton tradition after a disappointing opening on Friday night.

The 5th Annual Lackawanna Winter Market is back on track to the delight of vendors and the crowd they serve.

Thousands of people were out Saturday strolling along Courthouse Square.

They filled the center city for some fun, and to help support local small businesses which suffered an opening night blow.

It’s all about the arts and culture this holiday season in the Electric City at the annual winter market.

Even after a few logistical complications forced a village of vendors to sit out Friday’s opening night, it isn’t freezing the giving season.

“It was what was best and we pivoted and today it all just came together,” said Maureen Mcguian the director of Lackawanna County Arts and Culture.

Despite the loss of business on opening night, small business owners saw that spirit in the city of Scranton grow on Saturday.

“It definitely hurts when you are shut down for a day to miss out on that business but we are going today and we are going strong,” added Vikki Kenyon the owner of Vikki’s Nut House.

“There’s a bunch of families. Everyone is really enjoying themselves and getting to shop small so it’s important,” explained Danielle Padula from Carmella’s Italian Deli and Pastries.

Carmella’s has been a tasty tradition from the very start of the holiday-themed market

Some who make it a point to attend the market with their families and friends are happy to see the support.

“I’ve seen a lot of different people buying a lot of different things. the stands have really gotten a lot of strong patronage tonight,” says Nelson Wood from Scranton.

“It’s really nice to see people out and enjoying the downtown area and that extra support went a long way this holiday season.” continued Alvaro Garcia from Scranton.

For one couple running a local soap business in Old Forge, this market event is one they rely on.

“It was a tough year because of all the rain during summer time during the shows and we made up for it today,” said Al Coolbaugh from Christine’s Soap Box.

“It’s been rough for everyone this year and everyone is feeling that in their budgets and in their pockets but it’s nice to see everyone out giving them that support especially small business and we appreciate that very much,” added Christine the owner of Christine’s Soap Box.

The final day of the market is Sunday.

It will be open from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Courthouse Square.