Lackawanna River Heritage Trail expanding

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Construction of another piece of the Lackawanna River Heritage Trail is well underway in Scranton.

“It is going to be a one mile trail project which starts at the Parker Street trailhead in the city of Scranton, goes up along the Lackawanna River, to basically the border of Scranton and Throop, right near the 81 bridge,” said Owen Worozbyt, trail & environmental projects manager.

“It is the site of the old Marvine Colliery, which was a large coal industrial complex. And there really hadn’t been any access to pedestrians up along this section,” he explained.

“A lot of earth work involved with this project. Railroad crossing, as well as a precast box culvert. There is a lot going on. It is a great trail, a great trail organization, and we’re very happy, very happy to be a part of it. The weather has been fantastic, it has been a long winter. And to be out here, along the Lackawanna River. It’s a great place to work, and it is going to be a great place to walk and ride your bike. It is about .89 miles, like I said, and it ends over on Boulevard Ave between 81 and the recycling plant. A lot of silty, coal silt material, and we removed a lot of material here. There is a lot of wild life, great views, there is fishing and we are going to do a ten foot wide paved trail,” said Corey Rutledge with Rutlege Excavating.

“So you are going to be seeing a lot of areas, a lot of stretches of the Lackawanna River, which you probably haven’t seen before,” said Worozbyt.

Work is expected to be completed by the fall.