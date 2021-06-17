Lackawanna County Visitor Center building sold

MOOSIC, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE 28/WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS NEWS) — Lackawanna County commissioners announced the Visitor’s Bureau Building on Montage Mountain has been sold to 2020 Montage Development LLC for $1.25 million.

The building was owned by Hemingway Development and sold to the County back in 1998 for a dollar but came with a “covenant” which states that the building can only be used as a Visitor’s Center or County Offices. This made it hard for the County to sell the property since the use for it was limited and the county itself could not find a suitable use for the building.

The county reached out to Hemingway to see if they would release the covenant to which Hemingway agreed if the County found a buyer Hemingway approved of. Initially the county was going to sell the property back to Hemingway, but Hemingway found 2020 Montage Development LLC to purchase the land directly from the county instead of having two transactions — county to Hemingway, Hemingway to 2020 Montage Development LLC.

Bright Horizons, a daycare center which is leasing a portion of the former Visitors Center still operates out of the building. It is unknown whether the new owner will continue to lease a portion of the building to them.