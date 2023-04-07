CARBONDALE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A Lackawanna County soup kitchen was serving up more than soup on Friday.

The Lighthouse Worship Center on Church Street in Carbondale gave away government tablets during their weekly soup kitchen day.

To qualify people had to bring identification and proof of income such as a card for food stamps, Medicaid, Medicare, and Pace.

“There’s so much access that people do need. even finding food resources. with access to the internet, you have so much more,” says Milly Grason the soup kitchen lead at the Lighthouse Worship Center.

The Lighthouse Worship Center offers their free soup kitchen every Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.