Lackawanna County man faces charges after police say he held girlfriend at knife-point for hours

TAYLOR, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Police in Taylor say a man is facing charges after holding his girlfriend hostage at knife-point for approximately four hours during a domestic dispute.

Police were dispatched to Roosevelt Drive for a 911 hang up on April 8. The dispatcher told officers it sounded like a domestic situation in which a male was threatening to stab/shoot a female, court papers say.

When officers arrived on scene they were met by the female victim who said the male had already left the scene. She told officers her boyfriend, later identified as Jonathan Santiago, had been drinking and started an argument with the victim.

The victim told police an argument had occurred a day earlier, April 7, in which Santiago held her against her will with a knife for approximately three to four hours. Santiago was blocking the victim from leaving the home at the bottom of the staircase with a large kitchen knife, police say. She told police Santiago chased her throughout the home threatening to stab or shoot her, but she never called police.

During this incident Santiago also slashed the victim’s car tires and smashed her cell phone, she told officers.

On April 8, Santiago again threatened the victim, she was able to call 911 before he destroyed her cell phone. Officers arrived on scene and the victim did not want to press charges out of fear, but later went back to the Taylor Police Department and changed her mind.

Santiago is facing two counts of terroristic threats, one count of criminal mischief, one count of unlawful restrain and one count of possessing instruments of a crime.