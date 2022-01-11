Lackawanna County locals are out and about in spite of the bitter cold

NORTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — While most people are trying to stay warm inside, some are heading outdoors to walk in the cold.

Lackawanna state park looked frigid, and there were not many people when we stopped by early this morning with the temperatures in the single digits.

But some, like Dan Yachwak from Clarks Summit, never miss their daily walk in the park.

“Every day. Temperature doesn’t matter. As long as it is not pouring rain, it’s fine. You get use to it.. Underarmour, sweatshirt, a down jacket, your walking, your moving, you’re fine. “

While some of us may prefer being at the park in the summer with temperatures in the 90s, others come every single day no matter the weather.

“Sun is shining, it’s nice. So it makes it feel better. As long as you’re standing out in the sun you’re fine” said Yachwak.

Dan walks for close to two hours for both health and enjoyment.

Five miles, just about every day that I’m off from work. Five miles.

