Lackawanna County group holds Olympic watch party after not being able to attend in person

DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Some people plan to attend the Olympics no matter what city they are held in. Eyewitness News caught up with some from our area who had tickets for the Tokyo games but could not attend.

There is great interest in watching the Tokyo games, complete with themed snacks and even simulated gold and silver medals. Some attending an Olympic watch party in Dunmore have been fortunate to attend past Olympics in places like Australia and China.

“When you go to the Olympics, when people go to the Olympics, the world comes together in comradery and sportsmanship. And everybody cheers, and everybody roots for everybody else. Unless of course, you’re competing against that particular country. But you get to interact with everybody from all over the world in one place, at one time,” said Marty Toth of Scranton.

Getting hotel and event ticket refunds has been challenging for those who purchased tickets to the Tokyo Olympics, which they are can not attend due to the pandemic.

“We have had a horrible time getting a reimbursement. They refused to refund us, stating that technically the Olympics are not canceled, they’re restricted, and it is not their concern,” said Mary Ann Brady of Dunmore.

Brady said host cities that she has been to in the past 20 years, are always at the top of their game, and she would highly recommend attending the Olympics if you are ever given the opportunity.

“The city is definitely at its best. They have the best infrastructure. Transportation is great. People from all over the world. The hospitality is wonderful. It’s just a really unique way to see a new city,” said Brady.

“There’s just something about the Olympics. All our friends have been to the Olympics all these years, and years, and it’s just something that I would look forward to getting there,” Joe Mielo of Scranton said.