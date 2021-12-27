Lackawanna County declares state of emergency to combat omicron variant

The South African doctor who alerted officials of the possibility of a new variant, later named omicron, said the “unusual but mild” symptoms were what caught her attention. (Photo: Getty Images)

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Lackawanna County has declared a state of emergency on Monday to better combat the spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

In a press conference held on Monday, county officials stated that the declaration was made, not because of a large number of cases in the area, but out of an abundance of caution due to the infectivity of the new variant and the testing sites that would be needed.

Currently, there is only one reported case of the omicron variant in Carbondale,

The county is in the process of finding a mass testing site that will be staffed by medical professionals. This facility will be paid for utilizing $20 million in emergency funds that the county has available.

The country strongly recommends (but is not currently enforcing) businesses to require masking and social distancing for all employees and customers.

The declaration will expire at the end of January.