DALTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — More than 40 creameries across PA are teaming up for the sixth annual Ice Cream Trail.

PA’s Scooped Ice Cream Trail is underway across the commonwealth, where 42 creameries like Manning Farm Dairy is taking part in the fun.

The trail challenges visitors to stop at six creameries on the map, to be awarded a stainless steel ice cream scooper.

Manning’s has been around since 1920, providing the freshest dairy products coming straight from the source, cows.

That milk goes into a milk tank, then bottled and chilled into ice cream.

The ice cream is as fresh as could be, with typical flavors like vanilla and chocolate, but also unique ones like chocolate raspberry truffle and barnyard gravy, a local favorite.

The family-owned farm is now on its fourth generation of operating, something they take pride in and love sharing with its customers.

PA’s Scooped Ice Cream Trail runs through September.