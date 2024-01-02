SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY — With the new year comes new beginnings! Two new Lackawanna County Commissioners were sworn in.

It was a memorable day here at the Lackawanna County Courthouse and one that officially began a new chapter.

It was standing room only inside courtroom number three.

Surrounded by his wife and five children, former Scranton councilman Bill Gaughan took his oath of office as Lackawanna County Commissioner.

“It’s really surreal. It’s been a long road, I announced a year and a half ago, and to be here in this courthouse taking the oath of office is really special,” said Lackawanna County Commissioner Gaughan.

The ceremony at the Lackawanna County Courthouse was open to the public. Former NFL quarterback Matt McGloin took his oath as Lackawanna County Commissioner next to his wife and two sons.

“There’s new energy, there’s passion, there’s motivation. I think people saw that in Lackawanna County and I truly believe our best days are ahead of us,” explained Lackawanna County Commissioner McGloin.

Alongside his wife, commissioner Chris Chermak took the oath for his second four-year term and second as minority commissioner.

“I want to make sure we keep our suicide prevention alliance going strong, take good care of our veterans with our veterans affairs department, which we will, and most importantly is our budget. I want to make sure we protect the hard-earned tax dollars of everybody here in Lackawanna County, and we’re gonna work hard to do that,” added Lackawanna County Commissioner Chris Chermak.

Gaughan and McGloin became the fifth-straight Democratic majority on the board of commissioners and one of the youngest.