WAVERLY TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— More than 200 runners and walkers set foot on an annual 5k walk/run in Lackawanna County.

It’s the largest number of participants in the history of what’s called the Waverly Waddle.

The event is an annual 5k walk/run that begins and ends at the Waverly Community House.

The waddle takes participants on a nearly 3-mile route through scenic streets and several hills.

Awards were given out to top finishers in each age group, but everyone was cheered on.

“It’s the community my heavens look at these people, come on run it in run it in, no i think it’s wonderful the people running and just on the streets, the weather unwaverly like i love it NEPA can have a race!” said Paul Kairis Waverly race participant.

Prizes from local businesses were also raffled off and weis markets provided free food and drinks here at this 5k race in Lackawanna County.