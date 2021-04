TOWANDA, BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Lackawanna College Towanda Center students, faculty and staff joined Child Hunger Outreach Partners (CHOP) for a pop-up food pantry to benefit individuals in need in Bradford County.

Both Lackawanna College Towanda Campus and CHOP hope to help end the stigma of asking for food assistance.

During the first hour, the food pantry served around 30 families.

The organizations are ready to feed 125 families and will stay open until it’s all gone.