SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Lackawanna County Coal Mine is gearing up to reopen for the season.

Art Moran is the director of Parks and Recreation for Lackawanna county who said that the Hoist House is where patrons can feel the nostalgia. He said in one of the other rooms you can see the actual hoist used to get miners in and out of the mine.

Moran said he looks forward to reopening without COVID protocols.

Mine Forman Edmund Neidlinger said in our area there are three anthracite fields the field in McDade Park is part of the northern section. He said anthracite developed our area since it was a major employer for many years.

The tours will resume on April 1 for information on the coal mine, tours and pricing visit LackawannaCounty.org.