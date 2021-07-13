Polk Township man facing child pornography charges

POLK TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say a Polk Township man is facing charges after they found him with pornography of young children.

Detectives say they received multiple Cybertip reports in April and May 2021 of a user uploading and storing child pornography to multiple accounts under a similar name.

After investigating, a search warrant was served on 23-year-old Nicholas Taylor of Polk Township, on July 12, in which they seized his cell phone. They found multiple videos and images depicting minors, including young children, engaging in pornography.

According to detectives, Taylor was also allegedly messaging a 14-year-old in April requesting for an exchange of nude pictures, in which the child declined.

Taylor is being charged with two counts of child pornography and criminal use of a communication facility.