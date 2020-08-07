Knoebels announces drive through light display for the holidays

ELYSBURG, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Knoebels announced Friday that they would be starting a holiday event for visitors this November called “Joy Through the Grove” where you can drive through the park and campground and see light displays throughout.

“This is a great opportunity to provide another season of Knoebels for our guests,” said Jon Slodysko, event organizer. “There will be over 15 miles of string lights, and over 400 light up pieces.” KNOEBELS PRESS RELEASE

For information on when the park is open for regular, daily operation, Click Here. The holiday event will begin on November 27th and continue nightly until the first week of January. Park officials say more details are to come.