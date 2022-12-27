STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A family-owned bakery in the Poconos is officially closing its doors after serving the community for more than a decade.

Lisa Diemer arranges homemade cupcakes on display at Kitchen Chemistry in Stroudsburg, one of the many tasks she does each day as owner of the bakery for more than a decade.

“Twelve years of memories. It’s so hard to pinpoint which ones are my favorites. I love when little kids come in and they spot their cake in the fridge and they get so excited and it’s really, really warms our hearts to do that,” Diemer told Eyewitness News.

Years of whipping up delectable treats for sale are now coming to a bittersweet end as Diemer announced the shop will close after the new year.

“I’m a little nervous I’m not going to lie because this has been my identity for 12 years, but the one thing you can’t change is change and this is going to be for the better,” Diemer explained.

A tough decision she says will allow her to slow down and focus on sharing the love of baking through teaching – with plans to re-open as a studio for cooking classes called, ‘Main Street Bakery.’

“By having the bakery designed just for classes, we’re able to do some instagramable (sic) moments and just really catch up on trends and show people what they can do really easy and they don’t have to invest in all the equipment at their own houses,” Diemer said.

Diemer says she is grateful for the outpouring of community support and is happy to remain in the area.

“We’re very community oriented and we still will be, so we’re going to share our knowledge and things with more people and the community,” she said.

Kitchen Chemistry’s last day open will be this Saturday on New Year’s eve. Diemer says they plan to reopen as a teaching studio in February.

For its last week of business Kitchen Chemistry will be open Wednesday to Saturday from 10 am to 3 pm.