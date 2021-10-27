Kingston police catch a York County man in predator sting

PRINGLE BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Kingston Municipality Police Department says they caught a 37-year-old man talking who he thought was a 15-year-old girl.

Police say this began when a detective was posing as a 15-year-old girl online and the fake account got a like on a picture from John Brown, 37.

Police say that from the fake account they messaged Brown and thanked him for the like. Brown then engaged in conversation with the fake account.

Brown sent illicit pictures of himself to the fake account and then asked how old she was, the fake account said “15”, according to police. Brown then asked the fake account for a “hot one”, referring to pictures of the girl.

The undercover detective says that Brown kept asking for pictures of the girl saying, “how else do we know we can trust each other”.

Police say that Brown later sent videos performing a lewd act on himself. A few days later Brown reached out to the fake account and again for pictures of the girl, saying he was attracted to her and wanted to see more of her.

Over the next few weeks, police say, Brown would reach out and send more illicit pictures of himself.

Brown was taken into custody and charged with unlawful contact with a minor, criminal use of a communication facility, contact with a minor-sexual abuse.

He is currently being held at Luzerne County Correctional Facility after failing to post $50,000 bail